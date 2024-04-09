Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Cesar Chavez [Image 8 of 11]

    USS Dewey Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Cesar Chavez

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240411-N-CD453-1096 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) secure a line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry-cargo ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14) while conducting operations in the North Pacific, April 11. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

    TAGS

    USS Dewey
    DDG 105
    DESRON 15
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

