240404-N-CD453-1044 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 4, 2024) Ensign Donovan Stollsteimer, from Elkins, West Virginia, scans the horizon for surface contacts while standing watch on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, April 4. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2024 02:22
|Photo ID:
|8339148
|VIRIN:
|240404-N-CD453-1044
|Resolution:
|6207x4434
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct a Man Overboard Drill Aboard USS Dewey [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
