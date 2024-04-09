240404-N-CD453-1042 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 4, 2024) Lt. j.g. Xavier Brenza, from Boulder, Colorado, communicates with the tactical actions officer while standing watch on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, April 4. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.14.2024 02:22 Photo ID: 8339147 VIRIN: 240404-N-CD453-1042 Resolution: 6084x4346 Size: 2.62 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Conduct a Man Overboard Drill Aboard USS Dewey [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.