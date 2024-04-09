Sailors Conduct a Man Overboard Drill Aboard USS Dewey

240404-N-CD453-1071 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 4, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jacob Ogden, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, mans the helm while standing watch on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, April 4. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

