240404-N-CD453-1071 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 4, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jacob Ogden, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, mans the helm while standing watch on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, April 4. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2024 02:22
|Photo ID:
|8339146
|VIRIN:
|240404-N-CD453-1071
|Resolution:
|5274x3767
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct a Man Overboard Drill Aboard USS Dewey [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT