240404-N-CD453-1026 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 4, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Joe Roke, from Clayton, North Carolina, stows a J-bar after a man overboard drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, April 4. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2024 02:22
|Photo ID:
|8339145
|VIRIN:
|240404-N-CD453-1026
|Resolution:
|3194x4472
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct a Man Overboard Drill Aboard USS Dewey [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT