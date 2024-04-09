Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Ranger Competition 2024 [Image 23 of 23]

    Best Ranger Competition 2024

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Kestner assigned to 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne) documents the Two-Gun event at Best Ranger Competition on Shugart Range, Fort Moore, Ga., April 12, 2024. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is an annual two-man "buddy" team competition that tests competitors’ physical fitness, military skills, and mental toughness through a series of grueling challenges over several days. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 22:53
    Photo ID: 8339066
    VIRIN: 240412-A-MK555-3366
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 429.97 KB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Ranger Competition 2024 [Image 23 of 23], by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ranger
    InfantryWeek
    BRC24
    Best Ranger Competition 2024

