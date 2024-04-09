A U.S. Army Soldier fires his pistol during the Two-Gun event at Best Ranger Competition on Shugart Range, Fort Moore, Ga., April 12, 2024. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is an annual two-man "buddy" team competition that tests competitors’ physical fitness, military skills, and mental toughness through a series of grueling challenges over several days. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2024 22:53
|Photo ID:
|8339065
|VIRIN:
|240412-A-MK555-3346
|Resolution:
|1024x683
|Size:
|534.04 KB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Ranger Competition 2024 [Image 23 of 23], by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
