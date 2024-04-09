Best Ranger Competition 2024

A U.S. Army Soldier fires his pistol during the Two-Gun event at Best Ranger Competition on Shugart Range, Fort Moore, Ga., April 12, 2024. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is an annual two-man "buddy" team competition that tests competitors’ physical fitness, military skills, and mental toughness through a series of grueling challenges over several days. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

