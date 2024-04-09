240413-N-MC925-2418 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2024) Sailors, friends and family members observe flight operations on the flight deck during a helicopter demonstration aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during the friends and family day cruise. The friends and family day cruise provides an opportunity for Abraham Lincoln to demonstrate its combat abilities and showcase daily life aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Cintron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.13.2024 21:04 Photo ID: 8338893 VIRIN: 240413-N-MC925-2418 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 1.28 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during friends and family day cruise [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.