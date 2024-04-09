Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during friends and family day cruise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Cintron 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240413-N-MC925-2201 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2024) Sailors, friends and family members observe flight operations on the flight deck during a helicopter demonstration aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during the friends and family day cruise. The friends and family day cruise provides an opportunity for Abraham Lincoln to demonstrate its combat abilities and showcase daily life aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Cintron)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 21:04
    Photo ID: 8338891
    VIRIN: 240413-N-MC925-2201
    Resolution: 5120x3413
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during friends and family day cruise [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US NAVY
    CVN 72
    SHALL NOT PERISH

