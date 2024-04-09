240413-N-XB641-1263 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2024) Lt. j.g. Mason Mihm, from Orlando, Fla., departs an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during the friends and family day cruise. The friends and family day cruise provides an opportunity for Abraham Lincoln to demonstrate its combat abilities and showcase daily life aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.13.2024 21:04 Photo ID: 8338888 VIRIN: 240413-N-XB641-1263 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.77 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during friends and family day cruise [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Thaddeus Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.