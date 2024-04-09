Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during friends and family day cruise [Image 5 of 7]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during friends and family day cruise

    SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240413-N-XB641-1341 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2024) An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, prepares to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during the friends and family day cruise. The friends and family day cruise provides an opportunity for Abraham Lincoln to demonstrate its combat abilities and showcase daily life aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 21:04
    Photo ID: 8338887
    VIRIN: 240413-N-XB641-1341
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during friends and family day cruise [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Thaddeus Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during friends and family day cruise
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during friends and family day cruise
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during friends and family day cruise
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during friends and family day cruise
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during friends and family day cruise
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during friends and family day cruise
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations during friends and family day cruise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    CVN 72: USS Abraham Lincoln

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT