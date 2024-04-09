Sailors Conduct M9 Deck Shoot Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Makayla Delgado, a native of California assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), fires an M4 carbine during a deck shoot aboard Harpers Ferry in the Pacific Ocean April 7, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

