Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Conduct M9 Deck Shoot Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 5 of 5]

    Sailors Conduct M9 Deck Shoot Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Sergio Camar, a native of California assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), fires an M9 pistol during a deck shoot aboard Harpers Ferry in the Pacific Ocean April 7, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 19:05
    Photo ID: 8338846
    VIRIN: 240407-M-HY848-1155
    Resolution: 7952x4473
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Conduct M9 Deck Shoot Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Conduct M9 Deck Shoot Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    Sailors Conduct M9 Deck Shoot Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    Sailors Conduct M9 Deck Shoot Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    Sailors Conduct M9 Deck Shoot Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    Sailors Conduct M9 Deck Shoot Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Navy
    Sailors
    Pistol
    Training
    Naval Integration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT