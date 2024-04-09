Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Engineers Train with Ground Robot Aboard Harpers Ferry [Image 3 of 3]

    Combat Engineers Train with Ground Robot Aboard Harpers Ferry

    USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bryan Leon, left, a combat engineer squad leader, and Lance Cpl. Todd Hooper, a combat engineer, both assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, assemble a Surface Unmanned Ground Vehicle to maintain proficiency aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Pacific Ocean April 2, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

