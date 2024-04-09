Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Engineers Train with Ground Robot Aboard Harpers Ferry [Image 2 of 3]

    Combat Engineers Train with Ground Robot Aboard Harpers Ferry

    USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Noel Pastor, a combat engineer assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, uses a tablet to control a Surface Unmanned Ground Vehicle during proficiency training aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Pacific Ocean April 2, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 18:58
    Photo ID: 8338840
    VIRIN: 240402-M-HY848-1071
    Resolution: 4793x7186
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Engineers Train with Ground Robot Aboard Harpers Ferry [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combat Engineers Train with Ground Robot Aboard Harpers Ferry
    Combat Engineers Train with Ground Robot Aboard Harpers Ferry
    Combat Engineers Train with Ground Robot Aboard Harpers Ferry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Robot
    15th MEU
    Harpers Ferry
    Navy
    usmcnews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT