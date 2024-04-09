Combat Engineers Train with Ground Robot Aboard Harpers Ferry

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Noel Pastor, a combat engineer assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, uses a tablet to control a Surface Unmanned Ground Vehicle during proficiency training aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Pacific Ocean April 2, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

