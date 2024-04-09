A 2024 Best Ranger Competition team climbs onto a building during an urban operations event at Fort Moore, Ga., April 12, 2024. Competitor teams push themselves over three days and two nights to earn the title of “best Ranger” during the 40th annual, David E. Grange Jr., 2024 Best Ranger Competition April 12-15. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.13.2024 18:04 Photo ID: 8338821 VIRIN: 240412-A-YH902-1253 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 16.59 MB Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Best Ranger Competition [Image 3 of 3], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.