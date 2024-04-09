Sgt. 1st Class David Gil and Sgt. Joseph Vinroe of the 7th Infantry Division move through an urban operations event at Fort Moore, Ga., April 12, 2024, during the Best Ranger Competition. Competitor teams push themselves over three days and two nights to earn the title of “best Ranger” during the 40th annual, David E. Grange Jr., 2024 Best Ranger Competition April 12-15. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)

