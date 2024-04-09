Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier prepares to strike out competition [Image 3 of 3]

    Soldier prepares to strike out competition

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Nathan Hoskins 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Clemencia Lopez poses for a photo in front of two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters on Camp Humphreys, Korea, May 19, 2017. Lopez's military career has taken her around the world and reintroduced her to her passion for bowling. She is now vying for a spot on the All-Army Bowling Team and a chance to compete in the Armed Forces Bowling Championship at the end of April 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 17:06
    Photo ID: 8338816
    VIRIN: 170519-A-A5006-1202
    Resolution: 1768x1336
    Size: 661.55 KB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier prepares to strike out competition [Image 3 of 3], by SGM Nathan Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier prepares to strike out competition
    Soldier prepares to strike out competition
    Soldier prepares to strike out competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldier prepares to strike out competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Bowling

    Logistics

    Ten-pin bowling

    TAGS

    bowling
    logistics
    SAMSO
    Clemencia Lopez

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT