Soldier prepares to strike out competition

Sgt. Clemencia Lopez (right), the noncommissioned officer in charge of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command’s sustainment automation support management office, poses with Brian Halen, a professional bowler with the Professional Bowlers Associaton, at a bowling alley in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 24, 2023. Lopez is slated to compete for a spot on the All-Army Bowling Team at the end of April 2024 and then compete in the Armed Forces Championship that same week.

