Sgt. Clemencia Lopez (right), the noncommissioned officer in charge of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command’s sustainment automation support management office, poses with Brian Halen, a professional bowler with the Professional Bowlers Associaton, at a bowling alley in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 24, 2023. Lopez is slated to compete for a spot on the All-Army Bowling Team at the end of April 2024 and then compete in the Armed Forces Championship that same week.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2024 17:06
|Photo ID:
|8338812
|VIRIN:
|230624-A-A5006-1129
|Resolution:
|1492x1990
|Size:
|706.64 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier prepares to strike out competition [Image 3 of 3], by SGM Nathan Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldier prepares to strike out competition
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT