On-the-ground at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Homestead, Florida. A DLA Distribution Expeditionary team is participating with FEMA in their annual Eagle Rising exercise. This exercise prepares the teams for supporting potential humanitarian aid/disaster relief missions across the United States.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2024 16:53
|Photo ID:
|8338805
|VIRIN:
|240411-D-LU733-4554
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Distribution Expeditionary, Eagle Rising, Homestead Air Reserve Base [Image 2 of 2], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT