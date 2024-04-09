Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Distribution Expeditionary, Eagle Rising, Homestead Air Reserve Base [Image 1 of 2]

    DLA Distribution Expeditionary, Eagle Rising, Homestead Air Reserve Base

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    On-the-ground at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Homestead, Florida. A DLA Distribution Expeditionary team is participating with FEMA in their annual Eagle Rising exercise. This exercise prepares the teams for supporting potential humanitarian aid/disaster relief missions across the United States.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 16:53
    Location: FL, US
    DLA Distribution Expeditionary, Eagle Rising, Homestead Air Reserve Base
    DLA Distribution Expeditionary (DDXX), Being Prepared

