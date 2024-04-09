On-the-ground at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Homestead, Florida. A DLA Distribution Expeditionary team is participating with FEMA in their annual Eagle Rising exercise. This exercise prepares the teams for supporting potential humanitarian aid/disaster relief missions across the United States.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.13.2024 16:53 Photo ID: 8338805 VIRIN: 240411-D-LU733-4554 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.62 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA Distribution Expeditionary, Eagle Rising, Homestead Air Reserve Base [Image 2 of 2], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.