Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training [Image 22 of 27]

    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman 

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Soldiers from across the Red Arrow brigade came together for a final week of training at Fort McCoy, Wis. prior to their upcoming month-long rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center this summer. The training varied across the needs of the battalions, including final weapons qualifications, dry- and live-fire exercises, a command post exercise (CPX), as well as loading gear to ship to Louisiana ahead of the units. (32nd IBCT Photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman / released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 14:35
    Photo ID: 8338738
    VIRIN: 240412-Z-OK054-1006
    Resolution: 5521x3680
    Size: 13.79 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training [Image 27 of 27], by SSG Kati Volkman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT