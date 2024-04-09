Soldiers from across the Red Arrow brigade came together for a final week of training at Fort McCoy, Wis. prior to their upcoming month-long rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center this summer. The training varied across the needs of the battalions, including final weapons qualifications, dry- and live-fire exercises, a command post exercise (CPX), as well as loading gear to ship to Louisiana ahead of the units. (32nd IBCT Photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman / released)
Red Arrow Brigade Makes Final Preparations for Summer Training
