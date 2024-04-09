USS Gravely Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea

240217-N-BT677-1101 RED SEA (Feb. 17, 2024) Sailors heave in line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196) in the Red Sea Feb. 17. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

Date Taken: 02.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.13.2024 Location: RED SEA