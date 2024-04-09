Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gravely Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Gravely Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea

    RED SEA

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Margie Vinson 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    240216-N-BT677-1055 RED SEA (Feb. 16, 2024) Sailors participate in firefighting training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) in the Red Sea, Feb. 16. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.13.2024 08:58
    Photo ID: 8338569
    VIRIN: 240216-N-BT677-1055
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gravely Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Margie Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gravely Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea
    USS Gravely Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea
    USS Gravely Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FIREFIGHTING
    TRAINING
    CSG2
    USS GRAVELY
    DDG 107
    C5F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT