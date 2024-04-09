240216-N-BT677-1055 RED SEA (Feb. 16, 2024) Sailors participate in firefighting training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) in the Red Sea, Feb. 16. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

USS Gravely Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Margie Vinson