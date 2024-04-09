Chaplain Event - Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) 2024

Chaplain, Commander Ryan Bareng (U.S. Africa Command) bids farewell to his Zambian Air Force colleague and fellow planner Majors Jackson Mbuzi at the conclusion of the inaugural U.S./Southern African Development Community (SADC) workshop, held in Lusaka, Zambia. The workshop aimed to enhance spiritual readiness for military personnel and their families, sharing best practices, and deepening relations with SADC chaplains from Zambia, Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, marking a milestone in international cooperation and understanding.
