    Navy Explains Spill Containment Procedures at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility [Image 2 of 4]

    Navy Explains Spill Containment Procedures at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

    HALAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Dyches, Deputy Operations Officer for Facilities, Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) explains spill containment procedures to an official from the Environmental Protection Agency at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), April 5, 2024. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 22:19
    Photo ID: 8338407
    VIRIN: 240405-N-IS471-1118
    Resolution: 6117x4078
    Size: 643.05 KB
    Location: HALAWA, HI, US
    EPA
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill
    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility: RHBFSF
    Spill Containment

