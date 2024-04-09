Navy Explains Spill Containment Procedures at Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Dyches, Deputy Operations Officer for Facilities, Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) explains spill containment procedures to officials from the Hawaii Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), April 5, 2024. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

