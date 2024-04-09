Salaknib 24 | 25th CAB Conducts LAO Flight

U.S. Army aircrews with the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct local area orientation (LAO) flights during Salaknib 24, April 11, 2024, at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines. LAO flights enable pilots and their crews to familiarize themselves with their operating environment, significantly enhancing safety before commencing aerial operations in a new area. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Jared Simmons)

