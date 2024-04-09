Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salaknib 24 | 25th CAB Conducts LAO Flight [Image 26 of 27]

    Salaknib 24 | 25th CAB Conducts LAO Flight

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army aircrews with the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct local area orientation (LAO) flights during Salaknib 24, April 11, 2024, at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines. LAO flights enable pilots and their crews to familiarize themselves with their operating environment, significantly enhancing safety before commencing aerial operations in a new area. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Jared Simmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 20:16
    Photo ID: 8338217
    VIRIN: 240410-A-PF227-1128
    Resolution: 4790x2645
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 24 | 25th CAB Conducts LAO Flight [Image 27 of 27], by SGT Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    SK24
    Salaknib 24
    Salaknib
    JointForce

