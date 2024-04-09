Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 6 of 9]

    2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    MD, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kimberley Glazier 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Logan Yox, an Army military police officer in the 200th Military Police Company, attends the award ceremony for the Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition on April 12, 2024, at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, Maryland. The Maryland National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition is a multi-day marathon of mental and physical trials, pushing elite service members to their limits. This year’s competition is open to Maryland Army National Guard junior enlisted, non-commissioned officers and commissioned officers with events conducted throughout the state of Maryland.. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kimberley Glazier)

    This work, 2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Kimberley Glazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MarylandsBestWarrior
    Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition

