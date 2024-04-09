2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition

Staff Sgt. Alexander Wilkinson-Johnson, an intelligence analyst in the 29th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, is awarded NCO of the Year during the award ceremony for the Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition on April 12, 2024, at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, Maryland. The Maryland National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition is a multi-day marathon of mental and physical trials, pushing elite service members to their limits. This year’s competition is open to Maryland Army National Guard junior enlisted, non-commissioned officers and commissioned officers with events conducted throughout the state of Maryland. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kimberley Glazier)

