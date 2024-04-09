Aviation Support Flyers Program strengthens cooperation

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mia Sanchez, 60th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, adjusts her headset as she communicates with inbound aircraft in the Air Traffic Control Tower at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 5, 2024. Sanchez participated in the Aviation Support Flyers Program, with the purpose to address the gaps between the mission essential program and orientation/familiarization flight program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

