    Aviation Support Flyers Program strengthens cooperation [Image 2 of 4]

    Aviation Support Flyers Program strengthens cooperation

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mia Sanchez, 60th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, adjusts her headset as she communicates with inbound aircraft in the Air Traffic Control Tower at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 5, 2024. Sanchez participated in the Aviation Support Flyers Program, with the purpose to address the gaps between the mission essential program and orientation/familiarization flight program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    This work, Aviation Support Flyers Program strengthens cooperation [Image 4 of 4], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    USAF
    ATC

