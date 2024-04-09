Aviation Support Flyers Program strengthens cooperation

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Heller, left, 60th Operations Support Squadron radar approach control complex air traffic controller, scans the radar for aircraft in the Air Traffic Control Tower at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 5, 2024. Heller participated in the Aviation Support Flyers Program, with the purpose to address the gaps between the mission essential program and orientation/familiarization flight program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

