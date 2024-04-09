U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Reece Hendricks, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron medical technician, takes vital signs from a heat casualty during a major accident response exercise at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 10, 2024. The 436th Medical Group conducted the MARE, featuring various medical and mental health emergencies in preparation for the upcoming air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 16:01
|Photo ID:
|8337641
|VIRIN:
|240410-F-DA916-1075
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|615.97 KB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
This work, 436th MDG conducts air show major accident response exercise, by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS
