    436th MDG conducts air show major accident response exercise [Image 1 of 6]

    436th MDG conducts air show major accident response exercise

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Reece Hendricks, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron medical technician, takes vital signs from a heat casualty during a major accident response exercise at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 10, 2024. The 436th Medical Group conducted the MARE, featuring various medical and mental health emergencies in preparation for the upcoming air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    436th Medical Group
    436th MDG

