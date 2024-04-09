U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Angell St. Anna, 436th Health Care Operations Squadron medical technician, fills out a disaster tag to identify a patient during a major accident response exercise at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 10, 2024. The 436th Medical Group conducted the MARE featuring various medical and mental health emergencies in preparation for the upcoming air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 16:01 Photo ID: 8337652 VIRIN: 240410-F-DA916-1108 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 503.55 KB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 436th MDG conducts air show major accident response exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.