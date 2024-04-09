Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Ignited Shutdown Notice [Image 5 of 5]

    Army Ignited Shutdown Notice

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Cole Keller 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    The current Continuing Resolution (CR) for Department of Defense (DoD) spending expires at 2359 EST on 22 March 2024. A new CR or budget is not expected until after the deadline. Therefore, the creation of new Tuition Assistance Requests (TARs) and Credentialing Assistance Requests (CARs) are suspended as of 1000 EST today, 22 March 2024.
    ACCESS will delete TARs starting today at 1959 EST for courses that start the next day.
    ACCESS will delete CARs starting today at 0800 EST for courses that start on 23-25 March 2024 and will continue with daily cancellations for CARs at 1959 EST on 25 March 2024 for courses that start the next day.
    These cancellations will continue each day until the government shutdown ends. Retroactive TA and CA will not be authorized for courses deleted during the shutdown.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 15:47
    Photo ID: 8337616
    VIRIN: 240322-A-RX777-1001
    Resolution: 2492x3750
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Ignited Shutdown Notice [Image 5 of 5], by Cole Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Outdoor Mentorship Course
    Fort Wainwright Outdoor Mentorship Poster
    Artifact of the Month: April
    Artifact of the Month: May
    Army Ignited Shutdown Notice

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Education

    TAGS

    Education and Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT