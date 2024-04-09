Army Ignited Shutdown Notice

The current Continuing Resolution (CR) for Department of Defense (DoD) spending expires at 2359 EST on 22 March 2024. A new CR or budget is not expected until after the deadline. Therefore, the creation of new Tuition Assistance Requests (TARs) and Credentialing Assistance Requests (CARs) are suspended as of 1000 EST today, 22 March 2024.

ACCESS will delete TARs starting today at 1959 EST for courses that start the next day.

ACCESS will delete CARs starting today at 0800 EST for courses that start on 23-25 March 2024 and will continue with daily cancellations for CARs at 1959 EST on 25 March 2024 for courses that start the next day.

These cancellations will continue each day until the government shutdown ends. Retroactive TA and CA will not be authorized for courses deleted during the shutdown.

