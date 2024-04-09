Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 1st BN 69th INF – RG 47A Light Sniper Training - 12 April 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 1st BN 69th INF – RG 47A Light Sniper Training - 12 April 2024

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The soldiers from the 1st Battalion 69th Infantry are from the NYARNG. They are shown here on Range 47A during their Light Sniper Training on an M24. This training is to train snipers to practice technical, tactical, and logistical skills that is needed to make a sniper team. (Images captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 14:56
    Photo ID: 8337488
    VIRIN: 240412-A-IE493-1828
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 448.72 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 1st BN 69th INF – RG 47A Light Sniper Training - 12 April 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix Army NYARNG Infantry New Jersey

