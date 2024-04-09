Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 1st BN 69th INF – RG 47A Light Sniper Training - 12 April 2024

The soldiers from the 1st Battalion 69th Infantry are from the NYARNG. They are shown here on Range 47A during their Light Sniper Training on an M24. This training is to train snipers to practice technical, tactical, and logistical skills that is needed to make a sniper team. (Images captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

Date Taken: 04.12.2024
Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US