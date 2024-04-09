Iowa Purples up for military kids

Members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing pose for a group photo wearing purple in honor of Purple up Day. Each year the U.S. Department of Defense celebrates April as Month of the Military Child recognizing the contributions and sacrifices made by military families. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot
Air National Guard members celebrate Month of the Military Child
