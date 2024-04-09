Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa National Guard purples up for military kids [Image 1 of 2]

    Iowa National Guard purples up for military kids

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing pose for a group photo wearing purple in honor of Purple up Day. Each year the U.S. Department of Defense celebrates April as Month of the Military Child recognizing the contributions and sacrifices made by military families. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    This work, Iowa National Guard purples up for military kids [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    military families
    Month of the Military Child
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Purple up Day
    185th Air Refueling Wing

