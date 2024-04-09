Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deputy Secretary of Defense hosts India's Foreign Secretary [Image 4 of 5]

    Deputy Secretary of Defense hosts India's Foreign Secretary

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Joseph Clark 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks hosts Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra for a meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 12, 2024. (DoD photo by Joseph Clark)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 14:55
    Photo ID: 8337479
    VIRIN: 240412-D-WM747-1006
    Resolution: 7163x4775
    Size: 23.39 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense hosts India's Foreign Secretary [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Deputy Secretary of Defense hosts India's Foreign Secretary
    Deputy Secretary of Defense hosts India's Foreign Secretary
    Deputy Secretary of Defense hosts India's Foreign Secretary
    Deputy Secretary of Defense hosts India's Foreign Secretary
    Deputy Secretary of Defense hosts India's Foreign Secretary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    India
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks
    Pentgon
    Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT