Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks hosts Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra for a meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 12, 2024. (DoD photo by Joseph Clark)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 14:55
|Photo ID:
|8337477
|VIRIN:
|240412-D-WM747-1002
|Resolution:
|6907x4605
|Size:
|20.76 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense hosts India's Foreign Secretary [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
