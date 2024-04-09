Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Dashawn Moseleypalmer, from Daleville, Alabama, uncovers a fuel hose aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 13:20
|Photo ID:
|8337161
|VIRIN:
|240410-N-VJ326-1108
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Environmental portraits [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT