    Environmental portraits [Image 2 of 3]

    Environmental portraits

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Navy Counselor 1st Class Madeline Torres, from Perth Amboy, New Jersey, right, speaks with Chief Logistics Specialist Anthony Davis, from Cocoa Beach, Florida, aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 13:20
    VIRIN: 240410-N-VJ326-1061
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    USS Tripoli

