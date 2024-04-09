Navy Counselor 1st Class Madeline Torres, from Perth Amboy, New Jersey, right, speaks with Chief Logistics Specialist Anthony Davis, from Cocoa Beach, Florida, aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 13:20 Photo ID: 8337160 VIRIN: 240410-N-VJ326-1061 Resolution: 5152x3435 Size: 951.85 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Environmental portraits [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.