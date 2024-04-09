GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 10, 2024) Sailors, civilians and local community members of Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) take part in the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) color run on NSGL, April 10, 2024. The five kilometer run took place in April in order to raise awareness for and support Sexual Assault Awareness Month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 10:15 Photo ID: 8336633 VIRIN: 240410-N-HR150-1354 Resolution: 7059x4706 Size: 6.73 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SAPR Color Run [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Matt Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.