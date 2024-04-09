Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SAPR Color Run [Image 1 of 9]

    SAPR Color Run

    GREAT LAKES, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Hall 

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (April 10, 2024) Sailors, civilians and local community members of Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) take part in the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) color run on NSGL, April 10, 2024. The five kilometer run took place in April in order to raise awareness for and support Sexual Assault Awareness Month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 10:15
    Photo ID: 8336626
    VIRIN: 240410-N-HR150-1106
    Resolution: 7084x4723
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAPR Color Run [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Matt Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SAPR Color Run
    SAPR Color Run
    SAPR Color Run
    SAPR Color Run
    SAPR Color Run
    SAPR Color Run
    SAPR Color Run
    SAPR Color Run
    SAPR Color Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAPR
    Great Lakes
    US Navy
    Sexual Assault Awareness Month
    Color Run

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT