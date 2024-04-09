Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSRON 10 Trains With Djiboutian Coast Guardsmen for Bull Shark 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    MSRON 10 Trains With Djiboutian Coast Guardsmen for Bull Shark 2024

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Camp Lemonnier service members and Djiboutian coast guardsmen pose for a photo during weapons familiarization training at Camp Lemonnier’s virtual range in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 19, 2024. The training is in preparation for Exercise Bull Shark 2024, a biannual personnel recovery exercise hosted by Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. Exercise Bull Shark enhances partnerships and reinforces crisis response capability for maritime and shore personnel recovery in a combined joint environment. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

    This work, MSRON 10 Trains With Djiboutian Coast Guardsmen for Bull Shark 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christopher Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    CLDJ
    FAD
    MSRON 10
    Exercise Bull Shark 2024

