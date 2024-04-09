MSRON 10 Trains With Djiboutian Coast Guardsmen for Bull Shark 2024

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas | Camp Lemonnier service members and Djiboutian coast guardsmen pose for a photo during...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas | Camp Lemonnier service members and Djiboutian coast guardsmen pose for a photo during weapons familiarization training at Camp Lemonnier’s virtual range in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 19, 2024. The training is in preparation for Exercise Bull Shark 2024, a biannual personnel recovery exercise hosted by Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. Exercise Bull Shark enhances partnerships and reinforces crisis response capability for maritime and shore personnel recovery in a combined joint environment. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (March 19, 2024) - Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 10 Sailors conducted weapons familiarization training with Djiboutian coast guardsmen at Camp Lemonnier’s virtual range, March 19, 2024. The Sailors trained with Djiboutian service members to prepare for Exercise Bull Shark 2024.



Exercise Bull Shark is a biannual personnel recovery exercise hosted by Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, a Camp Lemonnier tenant command. The exercise enhances partnerships and reinforces crisis response capability for maritime and shore personnel recovery in a joint environment.



This is the second concurrent year Camp Lemonnier’s MSRON unit has trained with Djiboutian navy and coast guard service members to prepare for Exercise Bull Shark.



“We are glad to have our partners from the Djiboutian coast guard here to do weapons training,” said Cmdr. David Pascoe, Task Group 68.6 commander and commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier’s MSRON 10 detachment. “We look forward to the next opportunity to work together as we prepare for Bull Shark 2024.”



During the training, Djiboutian coast guardsmen worked on different shooting positions, techniques, procedures and tactics.



“I loved the opportunity to join the Navy and share information during the training,” said Djiboutian coast guardsman Mohamed Rirache Eleyeh. “We learned a lot of technical skills.”



MSRON 10 Sailors went through multiple scenarios with the Djiboutian coast guardsmen to work on quick reaction and accurate marksmanship in a simulated combat stress environment.



“It’s amazing working with our allies to increase their effectiveness, which in turn, increases our effectiveness working as a team ,” said Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Marcel Butts, assigned to MSRON 10.



Providing weapons training at the virtual range is one way Camp Lemonnier supports host nation partners and regional allies, creating a platform for training and knowledge exchange.



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests.