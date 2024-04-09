Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Taskforce Nightmare M4 Range [Image 4 of 9]

    Taskforce Nightmare M4 Range

    BULGARIA

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    BULGARIA –Tuesday, April 2nd 2024, Soldiers across Taskforce Nightmare qualify on the M4.

    (Photos by U.S. Army SGT Valesia Gaines)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 06:54
    Photo ID: 8336221
    VIRIN: 240402-A-CC161-1004
    Resolution: 5962x3975
    Size: 7.07 MB
    Location: BG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taskforce Nightmare M4 Range [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Taskforce Nightmare M4 Range
    Taskforce Nightmare M4 Range
    Taskforce Nightmare M4 Range
    Taskforce Nightmare M4 Range
    Taskforce Nightmare M4 Range
    Taskforce Nightmare M4 Range
    Taskforce Nightmare M4 Range
    Taskforce Nightmare M4 Range
    Taskforce Nightmare M4 Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Range
    M4
    Nightmare
    1CAB
    Above the First

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT