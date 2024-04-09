Brendan Lockard, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central Deputy Operations Officer gives his opening remarks during the NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) workshop aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, April 9, 2024. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Paul Cage/Released)

